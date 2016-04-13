BRIEF-Verizon says CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against co

April 13 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc
* CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against verizon and its customers
* Verizon has tried to reach agreements for company’s 36,000 wireline associates in east
* Verizon communications inc says verizon activates strike readiness and business continuity plans
* Trained non-union employees will cover for striking workers
* Says cwa and ibew leaders have called a strike as of 6 a.m. On wednesday
* Says “activated its business continuity plans as customer service remains company’s top priority”
* Verizon communications inc says company has on table proposed wage increases, continued retirement benefits and healthcare benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)