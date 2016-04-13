FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verizon says CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against co
April 13, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verizon says CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against verizon and its customers

* Verizon has tried to reach agreements for company’s 36,000 wireline associates in east

* Verizon communications inc says verizon activates strike readiness and business continuity plans

* Trained non-union employees will cover for striking workers

* Says cwa and ibew leaders have called a strike as of 6 a.m. On wednesday

* Says “activated its business continuity plans as customer service remains company’s top priority”

* Verizon communications inc says company has on table proposed wage increases, continued retirement benefits and healthcare benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

