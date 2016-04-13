FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countryside Properties says on track to meet mid-term targets
April 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Countryside Properties says on track to meet mid-term targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc

* Completions up 15.4% to 1,095 units (H1 2015: 949 units)

* Private average selling price (“ASP”) up 47.2% to £508,000 (H1 2015: £345,000)

* Forward sales up 4.3% at £205.3m (H1 2015: £196.7m)

* Firmly on track to achieve our medium-term targets of over 3,600 completions per year

* Firmly on track to achieve our medium-term targets of operating margin of over 17% and improvement in roce to over 28%

* Customer demand for our products remains strong in all markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

