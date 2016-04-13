FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TDC appoints new Senior Executive Vice President of YouSee
April 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TDC appoints new Senior Executive Vice President of YouSee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S :

* Says that the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Jaap Postma as new Senior Executive Vice President of YouSee and member of TDC’s Executive Committee

* Says Jaap Postma will take up the appointment May 10, 2016

* Says René Brochner will continue as acting Head of YouSee and member of TDC’s Corporate Management Team until May 10, 2016, and will subsequently assist Jaap Postma until René Brochner leaves TDC Group 31st of December 2016 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

