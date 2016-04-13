FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reiss says Warburg Pincus unit bought majority stake in co
April 13, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reiss says Warburg Pincus unit bought majority stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Reiss

* Reiss partners with Warburg Pincus to accelerate UK and international expansion

* David Reiss will retain a significant investment in the business and will remain as chairman and CEO.

* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company, valuing the business at £230 million

* Morgan stanley acted as sole financial advisor to Reiss Holdings while squire patton boggs acted as legal advisor

* Financo acted as financial advisor to warburg pincus while freshfields bruckhaus deringer llp acted as legal advisor Source text for Eikon:

