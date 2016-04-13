FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Yida Holding Co and China Yida Holding Acquisition Co enter amended agreement and plan of merger
April 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Yida Holding Co and China Yida Holding Acquisition Co enter amended agreement and plan of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - China Yida Holding Co

* On April 12, entered into an amended and restated agreement and plan of merger with China Yida Holding Acquisition Co

* Parties agreed to amend original merger agreement principally to change structure of merger

* Amendment states China Yida Holding Acquisition Co will merge with and into co, with co surviving merger

* Principal shareholders have agreed to vote all of principal shares in favor of approval and adoption of amended merger agreement

* Board, based upon unanimous recommendation of a special committee approved and adopted amended merger agreement - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1oWT8nm )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
