FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Titan Machinery posts Q4 loss $1.62/share
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Titan Machinery posts Q4 loss $1.62/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc :

* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue was $335.5 million, compared to $490.7 million in Q4 last year

* Qtrly loss per share $1.62

* Reiterating expectations for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $1.31

* Plan to reduce equipment inventory by another $100 million in fiscal 2017

* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, company recognized a $6.7 million non-cash charge

* Recorded an inventory impairment charge of $27.5 million, or $0.77 per share in the quarter

* Non-Cash charge primarily related to impairment of long-lived assets within agriculture and construction segments

* In Q4 of fiscal 2015, company also recognized a non-cash charge of $31.0 million

* Non-Cash charge of $31.0 million primarily related to impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets within agriculture segment

* Will recognize a pre-tax gain of approximately $2.0 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.