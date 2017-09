BRIEF-Jinkosolar wins 188mwac solar project in Mexico's first tender auction

April 13 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar wins 188mwac solar project in Mexico’s first tender auction

* Jinkosolar Holding wins 188mwac solar project in Mexico’s first tender auction

* Jinkosolar says expected total generation of three projects is over 500 gwh/year

* Projects expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2018

* All electricity generated to be sold to Mexico’s federal electricity commission under power purchase agreement for 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)