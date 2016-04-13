FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit wouldn't shake up resilient UK mortgage
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit wouldn't shake up resilient UK mortgage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Brexit wouldn’t shake up resilient UK mortgage, auto securities; consumer debt more vulnerable

* Moody‘s: London’s housing market is the most sensitive to the Brexit effect out of the UK’s regions

* Moody‘s: Brexit would not affect credit quality of auto abs materially, as transactions are stand-alone deals

* Moody‘s: Currency volatility, uncertainty about UK’s future relations with EU would suppress issuance, demand for UK securitisations

* Moody‘s: EU investors would likely have to resolve certain cross-border compliance requirements post-Brexit

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.