BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit wouldn't shake up resilient UK mortgage

April 13 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Brexit wouldn’t shake up resilient UK mortgage, auto securities; consumer debt more vulnerable

* Moody‘s: London’s housing market is the most sensitive to the Brexit effect out of the UK’s regions

* Moody‘s: Brexit would not affect credit quality of auto abs materially, as transactions are stand-alone deals

* Moody‘s: Currency volatility, uncertainty about UK’s future relations with EU would suppress issuance, demand for UK securitisations

* Moody‘s: EU investors would likely have to resolve certain cross-border compliance requirements post-Brexit

