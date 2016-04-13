BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit wouldn't shake up resilient UK mortgage

April 13 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:
* Moody‘s: Brexit wouldn’t shake up resilient UK mortgage, auto securities; consumer debt more vulnerable
* Moody‘s: London’s housing market is the most sensitive to the Brexit effect out of the UK’s regions
* Moody‘s: Brexit would not affect credit quality of auto abs materially, as transactions are stand-alone deals
* Moody‘s: Currency volatility, uncertainty about UK’s future relations with EU would suppress issuance, demand for UK securitisations
* Moody‘s: EU investors would likely have to resolve certain cross-border compliance requirements post-Brexit
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)