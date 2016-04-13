FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broendbyernes IF Fodbold sees loss of about DKK 20 million in Q1
April 13, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broendbyernes IF Fodbold sees loss of about DKK 20 million in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :

* Sees preliminary loss of about 20 million Danish crowns ($3.04 million) in Q1

* Says the company’s equity will at end-Q1 constitute less than 50 pct of the company’s share capital

* Says is therefore affected by a so called capital loss rule in Danish company law

* Says will propose share capital reduction to nominally 51 million crowns from nominally 102 million crowns through reduction of nominal share value to 0.50 crown from 1 crown

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5749 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

