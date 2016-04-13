FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labat Africa not to pursue a deal, guides on full-year HEPS
April 13, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa not to pursue a deal, guides on full-year HEPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd :

* Has decided not to pursue proposed acquisition, as stated in releases on March 17 and March 23, any further

* Board of Labat believes this decision to be in best interest of Labat shareholders

* Sees headline earnings per share will be lower than profit forecast of 18.82 cents for the year ended august 31

* Determined that it is premature to issue a trading statement against prior comparative period

