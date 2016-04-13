FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics: results of tender offer for Biotie Therapies
April 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics: results of tender offer for Biotie Therapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. :

* Says tender offer for Biotie Therapies Corp expired on April 8

* Shares and ADSs tendered in the Tender Offer represent about 92.38 percent of all shares and votes in Biotie (excluding treasury shares) and by exercising the other tendered equity interests for the subscription of Biotie shares, the offeror could increase its holding to approximately 93.91 percent of all the shares and votes in Biotie

* Says has decided to commence a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

