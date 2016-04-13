FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cerved unit finalizes acquisition of 70 pct of Clickadv for EUR 14.1 mln
April 13, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cerved unit finalizes acquisition of 70 pct of Clickadv for EUR 14.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Unit Cerved Group SpA finalizes acquisition of 70 percent of share capital in Clickadv Srl (PayClick)

* The value of the transaction is set at 14.1 million euros ($15.90 million)

* Remaining 30 percent stake is held by Luca Formicola, who will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of PayClick

* Cerved Group and Luca Formicola entered into an agreement, under which the residual 30 percent stake will be subject to a put and call mechanism, exercisable in three tranches of 10 percent each, following the approval of 2016, 2017 and 2018 results, and at a price which will depend on a valuation multiple linked to the growth rate of EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

