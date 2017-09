April 13 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* Provides guidance on commission for incentivised conversion offer for its 450,000,000 euro ($507.7 million) 3.00 pct convertible bonds due 2020

* Offeror now announces that it intends that final commission will be between 2,000 euro and 4,000 euro per 100,000 euro Source text: bit.ly/1Q6VPIQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)