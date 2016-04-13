BRIEF-Delphi Automotive authorizez new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion

April 13 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi automotive plc says has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion

* New repurchase program will commence following completion of company’s previous share repurchase program

* Says in material performance, sees $400 million of average annual savings between 2016 to 2020

* Says in manufacturing performance, sees $180 million of average annual savings between 2016 to 2020