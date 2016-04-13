FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemours to exchange any and all of its $1,350 mln aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2023
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemours to exchange any and all of its $1,350 mln aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* To exchange any and all of its $1,350 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023

* To exchange $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025, eur 360 million principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023

* Notes to be exchanged for equal principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023, $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025

* Notes also to be exchanged for eur 360 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.