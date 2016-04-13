BRIEF-Chemours to exchange any and all of its $1,350 mln aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2023

April 13 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* To exchange any and all of its $1,350 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023

* To exchange $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025, eur 360 million principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023

* Notes to be exchanged for equal principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023, $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2025

* Notes also to be exchanged for eur 360 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)