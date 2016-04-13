FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging to depose Valeant CEO Pearson
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging to depose Valeant CEO Pearson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging:

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Senate Special Committee on Aging to depose Michael Pearson

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says deposition has been scheduled for Monday, April 18th

* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Valeant CEO Pearson will be deposed as part of its investigation into pharmaceutical drug pricing

* Postponed meeting to consider contempt resolution for Pearson, pending his appearance at upcoming deposition

* Meeting to consider contempt resolution for Pearson is related to his failure to to attend deposition last week Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.