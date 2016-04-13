FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch - Peabody pushes U.S. metals/mining loan default rate to 29 pct
April 13, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch - Peabody pushes U.S. metals/mining loan default rate to 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch: Peabody pushes U.S. metals/mining loan default rate to 29%

* Fitch: High yield bond April TTM metals/mining rate will climb to 20% from 14.6% while overall rate will hit 3.9%

* Fitch: Recovery prospects for unsecured notes in metals/mining poor, based on market bid prices of about $0.05 as proxy for ultimate recovery rates

* Fitch: Approximately $8.4 bln of loan and bond debt is affected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)

