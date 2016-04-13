BRIEF-Fitch - Peabody pushes U.S. metals/mining loan default rate to 29 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Fitch
* Fitch: Peabody pushes U.S. metals/mining loan default rate to 29%
* Fitch: High yield bond April TTM metals/mining rate will climb to 20% from 14.6% while overall rate will hit 3.9%
* Fitch: Recovery prospects for unsecured notes in metals/mining poor, based on market bid prices of about $0.05 as proxy for ultimate recovery rates
* Fitch: Approximately $8.4 bln of loan and bond debt is affected
