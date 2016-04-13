FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish cbank says Nordea reorg warrants tighter requirements
April 13, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swedish cbank says Nordea reorg warrants tighter requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Swedish Riksbank:

* Swedish cbank says Nordea’s planned reorganisation increases the Swedish state’s undertaking

* Swedish cbank says reorganisation of Nordea from a subsidiary structure to a branch structure will give Swedish authorities a more direct responsibility for the supervision and crisis management of Nordea’s banking operations

* Swedish cbank says there are hence grounds for tightening the requirements imposed on Nordea to strengthen the bank's resilience Source text: here Further company coverage:

