BRIEF-Swedish cbank says Nordea reorg warrants tighter requirements

April 13 (Reuters) - Swedish Riksbank:

* Swedish cbank says Nordea’s planned reorganisation increases the Swedish state’s undertaking

* Swedish cbank says reorganisation of Nordea from a subsidiary structure to a branch structure will give Swedish authorities a more direct responsibility for the supervision and crisis management of Nordea’s banking operations

* Swedish cbank says there are hence grounds for tightening the requirements imposed on Nordea to strengthen the bank's resilience