BRIEF-Molecular Partners announces launch of placement of shares
#Healthcare
April 13, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Molecular Partners announces launch of placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG :

* Announces launch of placement of shares

* Launch of a selldown of shares by employees, certain consultants, and members of board of directors of Molecular Partners via an accelerated bookbuilding

* Option holders are planning to sell for this purpose a number of shares corresponding to a maximum aggregate sales price of approx. 20 million Swiss francs ($20.73 million) Source text - bit.ly/1TRq6SV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

