BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems expects lower fiscal 2016 consumer bedding sales
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 13, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems expects lower fiscal 2016 consumer bedding sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc :

* It expects lower consumer bedding sales during remainder of fiscal 2016 and first half of fiscal 2017

* Span-America Medical Systems - expects to transition largest retail account for consumer bedding products to Sinomax USA, its current distributor for same account

* Span-America Medical Systems - loss of business to Sinomax is expected to be partially offset by new business from another major retail consumer bedding customer

* Span-America Medical Systems - learned that co will not provide consumer bedding products for this year’s fall seasonal promotion to large retail customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

