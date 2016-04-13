BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems expects lower fiscal 2016 consumer bedding sales

April 13 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc :

* It expects lower consumer bedding sales during remainder of fiscal 2016 and first half of fiscal 2017

* Span-America Medical Systems - expects to transition largest retail account for consumer bedding products to Sinomax USA, its current distributor for same account

* Span-America Medical Systems - loss of business to Sinomax is expected to be partially offset by new business from another major retail consumer bedding customer

* Span-America Medical Systems - learned that co will not provide consumer bedding products for this year's fall seasonal promotion to large retail customer