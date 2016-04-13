FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashland Inc provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline
April 13, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashland Inc provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Ashland Inc :

* Ashland announced that separation process and timeline remain on track

* Preparatory work for separation, including carve-out audit,creation of standalone operating entities, is proceeding on expected timetable

* Ashland plans to pursue an initial public offering of up to 20 percent of common stock of valvoline as a first step in separation

* Currently expects that it would distribute remaining common stock of valvoline to ashland’s shareholders upon expiration of ipo lock-up

* Co expects to file registration statement for common stock of valvoline with securities and exchange commission in mid-calendar year 2016

* Co expects to complete ipo during q4 of calendar year 2016

* Currently expects it would distribute remaining common stock of valvoline to ashland’s shareholders upon expiration of IPO lock-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

