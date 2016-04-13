FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Union enters into term loan agreement
April 13, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western Union enters into term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Western Union Co :

* On april 11 entered into a term loan agreement providing for an unsecured term loan facility in an aggregate amount of $575 million

* Final maturity date of term loan agreement is april 11, 2021 - sec filing

* Has option to increase commitments under term loan agreement, in an aggregate amount up to $250 million

* Term loan agreement provides for a $575 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility, which permits co to draw term loans until oct 11 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T4Q8zS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

