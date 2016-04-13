FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals received notice from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P pursuant to term loan agreement, dated May 8, 2015
April 13, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals received notice from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P pursuant to term loan agreement, dated May 8, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* On april 7, 2016 received notice from capital royalty partners ii l.p pursuant to term loan agreement, dated may 8, 2015

* Learned that crg filed an original petition in district court alleging same events of default and seeking an undetermined amount of damages

* Says “position is that the alleged claims do not constitute events of default under the loan agreement”

* Company is evaluating its options, including possible assertion of counterclaims

* Notice by lenders claims that events of default have occurred Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VqcFv0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

