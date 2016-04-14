FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interoil issues statement regarding proceedings commenced by shareholder
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interoil issues statement regarding proceedings commenced by shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) -

* Interoil Corp - Issues statement regarding proceedings commenced by shareholder

* Interoil Corp - Values constructive communications engaged with shareholder Phil Mulacek

* Interoil Corp - Board will continue to attempt to engage Mulacek in an effort to agree on special resolutions to be voted on at AGM

* Interoil Corp - Views commencement of legal proceedings to call for special meeting of shareholders separately from agm as unnecessary use of corporate resources

* Interoil Corp - Disappointed that Phil Mulacek has chosen to initiate legal proceedings against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
