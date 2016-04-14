BRIEF-William Demant says Oticon ready with landmark product introduction

April 14 (Reuters) - William Demant :

* Says at the annual audiology congress AudiologyNOW! taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from 14 to 16 April 2016, Oticon will be presenting the full details on the previously announced product introduction

* Says it is a landmark product introduction from Oticon

* Oticon Opn will be available in shops from the end of the second quarter 2016

* Says financial impact of oticon Opn launch has already been included in guidance for 2016 as communicated