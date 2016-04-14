FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British soapmaker PZ Cussons says FY outlook remains in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-British soapmaker PZ Cussons says FY outlook remains in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Trading statement

* Pz Cussons Plc today issues following trading update which covers period 27 January 2016 to 13 April 2016

* Overall performance for period has been in line with expectations with performance in Europe and Asia offsetting more difficult trading conditions in Africa

* Country performance has been in line with comments made in interim results announcement on 26 January

* Nigeria, whilst official naira exchange rate continues to be stable, a lack of availability at that rate is resulting in majority of dollars being purchased at a premium of 50-70 pct

* Resultant cost impact is being managed through changes to relative pricing in an environment where trading conditions remain challenging and consumer disposable income is under pressure

* Overall outlook for financial year remains in line with expectations, situation in nigeria remains extremely fluid and is largest variable to year-end outturn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

