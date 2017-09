April 14 (Reuters) - Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :

* Sees FY 2018 EBITDA margin of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent

* Sees FY 2015-2018 compound annual revenue growth rate at between 7.5 percent and 10.0 percent

