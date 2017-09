BRIEF-Data Respons Q1 EBITDA down at 13.2 million Norwegian crowns

April 14 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Q1 EBITDA 13.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million) versus 15.3 million crowns year ago

* Believes that the long-term outlook for specialist consulting services, embedded solutions and IOT market is positive

* Q1 sales revenue 243.4 million crowns versus 241.2 million crowns year ago

* Company expects growth, increased profitability and positive cash flow from operations going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2727 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)