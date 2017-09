April 14 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA :

* FY net income: 39.9 million ($44.93 million), up 52.8%

* FY current operating income: 56.2 million, up 46.4%

* Proposes distribution of a dividend of 0.65/share

* Sees return to growth starting in 2017

* Sees return to growth starting in 2017

* Expects for 2017 return to sales growth, accompanied by an EBITDA growth