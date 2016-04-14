FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemfosa sets price in rights issue at SEK 69/share
April 14, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa sets price in rights issue at SEK 69/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Hemfosa :

* Announces terms for rights issue

* Offers 26,288,041 ordinary shares at 69.00 Swedish crowns ($8.45) per ordinary share

* Says shareholders have preferential right to subscribe for one new ordinary share per five existing ordinary shares

* Says issue to generate proceeds of up to 1.81 billion crowns before issue costs

* SEB Corporate Finance and Swedbank Corporate Finance are acting as financial advisor Source text: bit.ly/23wzVMd Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1693 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
