BRIEF-Statoil seeks to renew permission for share buyback
April 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Statoil seeks to renew permission for share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Says board of directors asks annual general meeting to authorise repurchase of up to 75 million shares in the market, equal to previous year’s request

* As before, any buyback will require a purchase of additional shares from the government, to keep its stake unchanged at 67 percent stake. The total repurchase/redemption and annulment could thus involve up to 227,272,727 shares (approximately 7.1 per cent of the company’s share capital)

* Tone Lunde Bakker, a Danske Bank executive, has been nominated to lead Statoil’s corporate assembly and the nomination committee

* The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

