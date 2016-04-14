FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY 2015 net profit up at $31.0 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY 2015 net profit up at $31.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* FY 2015 revenue $75.6 million versus $74.9 million year ago

* FY 2015 net profit $31.0 million versus $25.3 million year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA $34.8 million versus $29.1 million year ago

* FY 2015 egg production increased by 15 pct to 1.20 billion eggs year on year

* Says in 2016 export sales are expected to generate over 30 percent of company’s total revenue

* In 2016 expects to export over 30 percent of total sales volume of shell eggs and over 50 percent of total sales volume of dry egg products

* As at Dec. 31, 2015 total flock grew by 16 percent to 6.5 million hens, while laying hens flock increased by 0.9 million heads and reached 5.3 million hens

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.