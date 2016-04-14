FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for season-to-date period ended April 10
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for season-to-date period ended April 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc

* Vail resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended April 10, 2016

* season-to-date total skier visits for company’s U.S. Mountain Resorts were up 13.4% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at company’s U.S. Mountain resorts, was up 19.3% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* Expect that fiscal 2016 resort reported ebitda will finish year at or above high end of our guidance range issued on march 10, 2016

* Expect FY 2016 resort reported EBITDA will finish year at or above high end of guidance range issued on march 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.