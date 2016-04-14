BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for season-to-date period ended April 10

April 14 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc

* Vail resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended April 10, 2016

* season-to-date total skier visits for company’s U.S. Mountain Resorts were up 13.4% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at company’s U.S. Mountain resorts, was up 19.3% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* Expect that fiscal 2016 resort reported ebitda will finish year at or above high end of our guidance range issued on march 10, 2016

* Expect FY 2016 resort reported EBITDA will finish year at or above high end of guidance range issued on march 10, 2016