BRIEF-Halloren Schokoladenfabrik FY 2015 net profit 1.89 mln euros, up 45.7 pct

April 14 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* FY EBITDA 5.6 million euros ($6.31 million), + 6.3 pct

* FY consolidated net sales, adjusted for sales deductions, up to 122.41 million euros. This represents an increase of 0.7 million euros over the previous year.

* FY consolidated total output of 123.92 million euros, on level of previous year

* FY net profit of 1.89 million euros (+ 45.7 pct yoy)

* FY EBIT amounted to 0.51 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 return on sales to rise by the measures already implemented