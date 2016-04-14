FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halloren Schokoladenfabrik FY 2015 net profit 1.89 mln euros, up 45.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halloren Schokoladenfabrik FY 2015 net profit 1.89 mln euros, up 45.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* FY EBITDA 5.6 million euros ($6.31 million), + 6.3 pct

* FY consolidated net sales, adjusted for sales deductions, up to 122.41 million euros. This represents an increase of 0.7 million euros over the previous year.

* FY consolidated total output of 123.92 million euros, on level of previous year

* FY net profit of 1.89 million euros (+ 45.7 pct yoy)

* FY EBIT amounted to 0.51 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 return on sales to rise by the measures already implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
