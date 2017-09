April 14 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As of April 15, 500 million euro ($563.20 million) bond issued by Peugeot due April 14, 2023 will be listed on Euronext Paris

* Issue price: 100 pct

* Interest rate: 2.375 pct