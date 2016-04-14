FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entergy to refuel Pilgrim Nuclear power station in Massachusetts next year
April 14, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entergy to refuel Pilgrim Nuclear power station in Massachusetts next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp Says Decision Narrows Previously Announced Shutdown Timeframe Of 2017

* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in massachusetts next year

* 2019.

* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment in plant, including $25 million in new equipment

* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station , then cease operations on may 31, 2019

* Says decision to remain in operation for another three years means that pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in spring of 201

* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and pilgrim plant experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

