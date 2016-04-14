FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abengoa updates on standstill agreement in US
#Bankruptcy News
April 14, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abengoa updates on standstill agreement in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Abengoa SA :

* Says, as announced on March 30, it has filed in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, US, for court approval of the standstill deal homologation

* Says on April 7 Abengoa US Holding LLC and seven other affiliated US debtors filed in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, in addition to the cases filed under Chapter 11 proceedings on 29 March

* Says the proceedings have been commenced within the global implementation of the Abengoa group’s financial restructuring and recapitalization

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
