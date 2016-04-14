BRIEF-Willis Lux Holdings 2, Deutsche Telekom and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. place 12 mln shares in Scout24

April 14 (Reuters) - Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L.:

* Says together with Deutsche Telekom AG and German Bmep Ord GmbH & Co. Kg have placed 12 million shares in Scout24 AG, in accelerated book-building process at 30.00 euros ($33.83) per placed share

* Says settlement of sale is expected to occur on 18 april 2016

* Says will receive gross proceeds of about 280 million euros from sale, Deutsche Telekom of about 79 million euros and Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg of about 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)