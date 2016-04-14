FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff prices 1.1 bln eur convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Pricing of guaranteed convertible bonds

* Initial conversion price for eur 1.1 billion bond has been set at eur 7.7578 per ordinary share

* Initial conversion price represents 40 pct premium over volume weighted average price of ordinary shares of SNH on FSE and JSE between launch and pricing equal to eur 5.5413

* Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 21 April 2016 and issue price of bonds is 100pct of their principal amount

* Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC and Merrill Lynch International acted as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
