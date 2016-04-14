FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group names Ian henderson as ceo of Arbuthnot Latham & Co
April 14, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group names Ian henderson as ceo of Arbuthnot Latham & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* Ian Arthur Henderson will be joining ABG board from 6 May 2016

* Ian Arthur will take up role of chief executive at Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited with immediate effect.

* Announce appointment of James Fleming as vice-chairman of Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited and he will take up this role with immediate effect

* James Fleming will stand down as a director of Arbuthnot Banking Group and will continue on Arbuthnot Latham board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluruu Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

