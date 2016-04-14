FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bidvest announces listing of foodservices business on JSE
April 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bidvest announces listing of foodservices business on JSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Announcement relating to proposed unbundling by bidvest, listing of bidcorp and withdrawal of cautionary

* Unbundling will result in shareholders holding a direct interest in bidcorp rather than holding that interest through bidves

* Both businesses have divergent strategic focuses and require different management skills

* Board of directors of bidvest had decided to separately list and unbundle foodservice business from bidvest

* Net book value of transferring assets being disposed of by bidvest is approximately R2.8 billion

* Net book value of excluded assets being acquired by bidvest is approximately R6.2 million

* Shareholders will indicatively receive 1 Bidcorp share for every 1 Bidvest share held on record date (subject to rounding convention applied by JSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

