April 14 (Reuters) - Public Storage

* On april 12, 2016, entered into a note purchase agreement with signatories - sec filing

* Issued eur100 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.54%, euro-denominated, senior unsecured notes of company due april 12, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)