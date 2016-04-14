FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP chairman says will need to revisit financial framework if oil prices remain lower
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP chairman says will need to revisit financial framework if oil prices remain lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* Supply and demand should start to get back in balance as we go through year and oil price should respond positively - Chairman

* There are already signs of that and we have therefore not adjusted dividend - Chairman

* Our goal is to maintain dividend but at same time we must secure future by investing wisely- Chairman

* Should oil price remain lower, longer than expected, we will need to revisit our financial framework- Chairman

* “We know ... There is real concern over directors’ pay in this challenging year for our shareholders”- Chairman

* “We have always judged executive performance not on price of oil or bottom line profit but on measures that are clearly within management’s control”- Chairman

* “We will sit down with largest shareholders to make sure we understand their concerns and return to seek your support for a renewed policy”- Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

