April 14 (Reuters) - Neurosoft Software Production SA :

* FY revenue 12.4 million euros ($13.97 million) versus 10.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 2.0 million euros versus 2.8 million euros a year ago

* Proposes that no dividends will be distributed for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)