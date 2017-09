April 14 (Reuters) - Imax Corp

* Imax signs agreement with IN89 Digital Cinemax for two Imax theatres in Taiwan

* Says both theatres will be added to new construction projects located in Ji‘an township of Hualien county and in city of Jiayi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)