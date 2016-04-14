FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma enters privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2020
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma enters privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2020

* Says holders agreed to convert an aggregate principal amount of $64.2 million of notes held by them

* To initially settle each $1,000 principal amount of notes surrendered for conversion by delivering 136 shares of common stock

* Says initial closing is expected to occur on or about april 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
