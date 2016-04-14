FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Live Ventures says filed petition against Td Ameritrade, Etrade Securities and Charles Schwab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc

* On april 13 filed a petition against td ameritrade clearing, inc., e*trade securities llc and charles schwab & co. - sec filing

* Petition relates to suspected trading in common stock in violation of applicable rules

* Shareholder intelligence services identified a pattern of imbalances om trading of stock as of various dates in oct. 2015, nov. 2015

* Have petitioned for broker-dealers to supply various documents and materials relating to period from august 1, 2015 to nov 30, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
