BRIEF-Ford Motor says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 European markets in Q1
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 European markets in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford motor co says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 european markets in q1

* Ford motor co says vehicle sales in its total 50 european markets up 8.4 percent

* Ford motor co says market share up 0.3 ppts to 8.0 percent in its total 50 european markets in q1

* Expects its suv sales to grow by about 30 percent in 2016 compared with 2015

* Expects to break 200,000 sales barrier for suvs for first time in europe in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
