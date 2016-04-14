FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Corp provides trading update for Q4, full year ended 31 March 2016
#Beverages - Brewers
April 14, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Corp provides trading update for Q4, full year ended 31 March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd

* Trading update for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 march 2016

* Lager beer volume is 12% below prior year for the quarter and down 8% for the full year

* Revenue is down 6% for the quarter and is down 7% for the full year

* Sparkling beverages volume increased by 6% above prior year for the quarter and declined 6% for the full year

* Sorghum beer volume is 15% up on prior year for the quarter and down 3% for the full year

* Alternative beverages volume grew 9% for quarter compared to prior year, and is 2% down for full year

* Says full year financial results are expected to be published on may 12, 2016

* "There is some infiltration of product from adjacent markets due to the weaker regional currencies" Source text ID: (j.mp/1S9nNWS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

