April 14 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Says former CFO John D. Sheehan and Mylan Inc. entered into a retirement and consulting agreement - SEC Filing

* Says Sheehan will provide consulting services to co for 1 year following his retirement date Source - 1.usa.gov/1Q9FseI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)